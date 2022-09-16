HC grants bail to former MP Kothapally Geetha, her husband

Telangana High Court on Friday granted bail to former MP of Araku in Andhra Pradesh Kothapally Geetha and her husband P. Ramakoteshwara Rao, both of whom were lodged in prison after being convicted by CBI Special Court here in a bank cheating case.

The criminal application moved by the couple in the HC came up for hearing before Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan. The CJ passed order granting bail to the former MP and her husband. In the application filed in the HC, the couple stated that the trial court judge erred in holding them guilty for the charge of criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B without considering deposition of one of the witnesses who said the loan was processed correctly.

The couple maintained that the sale deeds presented by them while securing loan were genuine and got registered in accordance with the law. The matter was posted to December 16 for next hearing.