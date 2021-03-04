HC gives nod to EFLU recruitments

HYDERABAD

04 March 2021 01:25 IST

Telangana High Court on Wednesday gave green signal to English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to go ahead with the recruitment of persons to different posts for which it had issued notification in year 2020.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, however, instructed EFLU not to announce results till further orders.

EFLU had moved the HC challenging the order issued by National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) to stop the recruitment.

The NCBC gave the orders following a petition filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar.

In a separate case, Telangana State government sought a week’s time to file counter affidavit in a writ petition relating to cancellation of Indian citizenship of ruling TRS party MLA of Vemulawada constituency Chennamaneni Ramesh. The matter was posted to March 18 for next hearing.