HC gives five days to GHMC chief to explain encroachment

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 24, 2022 22:03 IST

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed GHMC Commissioner D. Lokesh Kumar to explain in five days the construction of a park’s compound wall allegedly encroaching into the plot of a citizen in Kukatpally.

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti sought to know from Mr. Kumar, who personally appeared before the court, how the authorities had allowed construction of the wall inside the plot of the petitioner. Earlier, the judge directed the GHMC Commissioner to appear before the court as the Deputy Commissioner concerned failed to explain why the wall was constructed by entering the citizen’s plot.

The plea was filed by Ch. Kumaraswamy and N. Ramakrishna of Vasanthnagar in Kukatpally stating that GHMC authorities illegally entered into their plot of 385 square yards and built the compound wall.

