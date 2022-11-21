HC Full Bench rules purchaser of land from Inamdar is not successor-in-interest

November 21, 2022 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Overruling the decision of a division bench that an Inamdar can alienate land to a purchaser who can claim Occupancy Rights Certificate (ORC), the Full Bench of Telangana High Court had ruled that an Inamdar has no right to alienate a land already vested in the State.

The judgment delivered by the Full Bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justices P. Naveen Rao and P. Sree Sudha, giving finality to a nearly two-decade old dispute, held that a person who purchased land from an Inamdar “is not a successor-in-interest” and “cannot apply for ORC”. The bench, however, made it clear that “only a legal heir is a successor-in-interest to an Inamdar”. Such legal heir who continues to occupy the Inam land can apply to get ORC, the judgment said.

It also said that the Supreme Court had categorically held a successor-in-interest means a person who inherited but not who acquired by purchase.

Observing that the law laid down by the HC in B. Ramender Reddy case was correct, the Full Bench ruled that all decisions of single judges and division benches which ‘took a contrary view stand overruled’. The verdict categorically said that an Inamdar, Kabiz-e-Kadam permanent tenant, protected tenant and non-protected tenant can acquire saleable interest only after they obtain ORC. They cannot create third party rights or interest in any other person without securing the ORC.

The Full Bench was constituted to resolve the conflict of opinion expressed by two division benches in the cases of B. Ramender Reddy and S. Veera Reddy over the issue of the rights of a purchaser of land from an Inamdar to claim ORC under the Andhra Pradesh (Telangana Area) Abolition of Inams Act-1955. A writ petition came up before a single judge in the HC in 2002 challenging an order which rejected the petitioner’s claim to secure ORC having purchased land from an Inamdar.

After hearing contentions of the counsels of the petitioner and respondents, the single judge noted that views expressed by the two division benches in the cases of Ramender Reddy and Veera Reddy were conflicting on the entitlement of a purchaser from an Inamdar to apply for ORC under the said Act. He said the conflict can be resolved by a bench of two or more judges.

When the matter came up before another division bench, it requested the CJ to place it before a Full Bench for adjudication. The Full Bench, in its verdict, noted that an Inam of land could be enjoyed by the Inamdar on his own during his lifetime. After the 1955 Act came into force, the Inam land vested absolutely in the State from from all encumbrances.