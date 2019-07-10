HC finds no illegality in disqualification of MLCs

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday found no illegality in the orders issued by the Legislative Council Chairman while disqualifying two MLCs — S.Ramulu Naik and K. Yadava Reddy on grounds of defection.

The HC refused to intervene in the disqualification orders passed by the Council Chairman. The bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther pronounced its judgements in the two pleas separately.

The TRS party had petitioned the Council chairman seeking the disqualification of the two MLCs on the ground that they defected to Congress party prior to the 2018 Assembly elections. The party contended that despite getting elected on TRS ticket, the two MLCs switched sides ahead of last year’s Assembly polls without relinquishing the MLC posts which they secured with the TRS support.

After the Chairman disqualified the two, they approached the High Court challenging the former’s decision. They maintained that they never joined the Congress party. One of them said he was nominated to the Council by Governor and hence party affiliation did not apply to him. The other MLC said that he only went and thanked Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for granting statehood to Telangana and this did not mean that he had joined the Congress party.

Additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao furnished proof of these MLCs joining the Congress party. Though the MLCs appealed to the court not to consider media reports as proof of their switching sides, they failed to give satisfactory reply when asked why they failed to issue a clarification to the media that reported their joining the Congress.