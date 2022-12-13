HC extends orders staying notices to Santosh, three others in MLAs’ poaching attempt case

December 13, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice K. Surender of Telangana High Court on Tuesday extended till December 22 the orders staying the notices issued under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code to BJP top functionary B.L. Santosh and three others in the TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case.

While passing the stay extension order, the judge recorded that already a single judge of the HC had reserved orders in a criminal revision case filed by Special Investigation Team (SIT) challenging rejection of its memo arraying Santosh and three others as accused in the poaching attempt case. The First Additional Special Judge for ACB and SPE cases rejected the SIT’s memo arraying B.L. Santosh, Tushar Vellapally, Jaggu Swamy and Bhusarapu Srinivas as fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh accused in the case.

Justice Surender, in his order, noted that the ACB Special Court judge in the memo rejection order had observed that prima facie no case could be made out against the four persons arrayed as accused by the SIT. The judge also recorded the observation of the Special Court judge that the SIT was not empowered to investigate the poaching attempt case as the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act were invoked in the First Information Report.

Earlier, senior counsels Desai Prakash Reddy and Vemulapati Pattabhi appearing for B.L. Santosh and Jaggu Swamy respectively submitted their contentions before the bench of Justice Surender. Mr. Reddy contended that the SIT had heavily relied on the memo filed in the ACB special court arraying the four persons as accused.

In the backdrop of the special court judge rejecting the memo with clear observations that prima facie no case could be made against the four persons, they were entitled for the relief of quashing the notices, Mr. Reddy said. “I am not going into the issue of whether SIT’s memo rejection by the special court is right or wrong but its rejection entitles the clients for relief,” he argued.

Senior counsel Pattabhi said the SIT was using issuing notice under Section 41A in a whimsical fashion while investigating agency filing a memo arraying someone as accused was an unusual practice. Advocate General B.S. Prasad contended that SIT filing memo in the special court was not wrong but its rejection by the judge was incorrect.

The matter was posted to December 22 for next hearing.