HC expresses displeasure over not appointing chairman, members for SHRC

July 04, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Expressing displeasure over State government not responding to its direction to appoint chairman and members for Telangana State Human Rights Commission, Telangana High Court on Tuesday said it would be compelled to summon Chief Secretary if the government failed to act further in the matter.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who along with Justice N. Tukaramji was hearing a PIL petition over the SHRC, said how was it that the government did not appoint anyone to a body meant for protecting rights of people. The bench headed by the CJ expressed its disappointment as no government counsel was available in the HC when the matter came up for hearing.

During the previous hearing on April 18, the bench had issued notices to Chief Secretary to explain the government’s stand on the matter. The bench then noted that adjudication of the PIL plea should not prevent the government from appointing chairman and members to the SHRC.

On Tuesday, the bench said the SHRC was dysfunctional as no chairman and members were appointed to it. As no government counsel was available in the First Court hall, the bench expressed its concern to Special Government Pleader Harender Pershad who was appearing in a different matter.

“It is not that there are no human rights violations in the State...Section 22 of the Human Rights Act mandates appointment of chairman and members to SHRC...”, the bench noted. Responding to the CJ’s remarks, the SGP assured the bench that he would convey the matter to the government.

The bench recorded the SGP’s contention and adjourned the matter to July 21.