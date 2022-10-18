HC dismisses TRS symbols deletion plea

Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition filed by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) seeking instructions to Election Commission of India to delete eight symbols akin to its car symbol in Munugode by-election.

Passing the direction, a bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy said the court cannot interfere in Munugode by-election since the process was already set in motion by the ECI. The bench noted that the ECI had already considered the TRS representation for deletion of the symbols and rejected the same with due application of mind. The bench said it was satisfied by the ECI’s decision on the matter.

Senior counsel Raghuram appearing for the TRS contended that the ECI was duty-bound to act on the representation of a registered political party. For the voter, symbol is the basis to identify a political party. He informed the bench that in 2018 general elections TRS brought to the notice of the ECI that the ‘truck’ symbol of Samajwadi party was similar to its car symbol and sought for its removal.

Agreeing with TRS party contention, the authorities deleted that symbol. He argued that majority of the voters in the rural areas of the constituency are likely to mistake the symbols of camera, chapati roller, Doli, road roller, soap dish, television, sewing machine and ship for car. As a result, TRS is likely to suffer an irreparable damage, the counsel contended.

ECI counsel Avinash Desai informed the bench that the ECI had received a representation from the TRS to delete eight symbols akin to car but the same was rejected on Monday. He contended that the petition was not maintainable pointing out that while the notification was issued on October 7 the TRS party gave the representation on October 10.

Mr. Desai informed the bench that the symbols TRS party wanted to be removed were there in the list of symbols with the ECI since TRS was a recognised party. The party, however, did not choose to request for deletion of the said symbols earlier, the counsel said.