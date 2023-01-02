HC dismisses SIT’s plea to set aside ACB judge order rejecting arraying of B.L. Santosh, three others as accused

January 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice D. Nagarjun of Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the Criminal Revision Case filed by Special Investigation Team (SIT) challenging the ACB special court judge’s order rejecting memo arraying four persons, including BJP top functionary B.L. Santosh, as accused in the MLAs’ poaching attempt case.

The SIT had filed the memo in ACB special court arraying B.L. Santosh, Tushar Vellapally, Jaggu Swamy and Bhusarapu Srinivas as accused in the MLAs’ poaching attempt case. However, the judge passed an order rejecting the memo. Challenging this order, the SIT moved the HC.

During the hearing, Advocate General B.S. Prasad argued that the ACB court judge had no power to reject the memo. The SIT had only informed the court about arraying the four persons as accused. The SIT did not seek the court’s permission to include them as accused, the AG contended.

Advocates appearing for the proposed accused contended that the SIT had no power to investigate the case as sections of law invoked in the matter were completely different. While some sections of Indian Penal Code pertaining to elections were invoked, the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act too was added in the case.

The special agency of ACB should have probed the case instead of the SIT since PC Act was invoked they contended.

In a separate matter, Justice K. Surender of Telangana HC extended the orders staying notices issued by SIT under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code to BJP top functionary B.L. Santosh, Tushar Vellapally, Jaggu Swamy and Bhusarapu Srinivas till January 23 in the BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case.

Justice K. Surender sought to know from the petitioners’ counsel if extension of the stay was required since a single judge of the HC had already pronounced verdict handing over the probe in the case to CBI. The counsel explained that the judge had suspended the verdict till its certified copy was issued.

Since the certified copy was not yet issued the verdict of handing over the probe to CBI would not come into force while the earlier stay order granted to the four persons expired by December 30 and hence extension of the stay was required, the counsel said.