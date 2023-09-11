HC dismisses pleas challenging MBBS/BDS seats to locals in Telangana

September 11, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a batch of writ petitions challenging Telangana State Government’s decision to reserve 100% of seats in MBBS/BDS courses in ‘competent authority quota’ only to locals (students hailing from Telangana) in medical colleges established after 2014.

A division bench of the HC headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe pronounced the verdict in the batch of pleas seeking to declare the GO 72 issued by Telangana Government on July 23 as illegal and arbitrary. The GO excludes students hailing from neighbouring Telugu State of Andhra Pradesh from securing admissions in medical colleges of Telangana in competent authority quota which is 85% of total seats.

Students from different parts of A.P. filed the writ petitions. The petitioners contended that, under section 95 of AP Reorganisation Act (through which separate Telangana State was created on June 2, 2014), they had scope to secure admissions in Telangana medical colleges for a period of 10 years. They also maintained that under clause 7 of the Presidential Order under Article 371-D the students of AP were eligible to have equal opportunity in the matters of public employment and education for both the States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate General of Telangana B.S. Prasad, appearing for Telangana, during arguments informed the HC that there was no illegality in reserving seats for Telangana students and those from AP can always compete in the 15% quota of seats in national pool.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT