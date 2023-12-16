HC dismisses businessman’s claim over government land in Shamshabad

December 16, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by a businessman Mohammed Yahiya Qureshi claiming rights over nearly 30 acres of land in prime area of Shamshabad, on Hyderabad outskirts, on Thursday.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, pronouncing the verdict, observed that the petitioner “in this case has not approached the court with clean hands.”

“It is trite law that a person invoking the extraordinary discretionary jurisdiction of the High Court must approach this court with clean hands,” the verdict said.

Referring to the petitioner’s claim, the Bench noted that he had filed a typed copy of the High Court order dating back to 1990. However, the said High Court order was not supplied by the copying department of the High Court, the judgment said. There was no material on record to infer that the petitioner knew contents of the said order were not correct.

“However, he ought to have been cautious and should have ascertained the contents of the typed copy of the order,” the verdict said.

Going by the report submitted by the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court, the documents relied upon by the petitioner appear to be not genuine and as such the petitioner cannot claim any right, title and possession over the said land, the Bench said.

House tax receipts from the year 2007 and the house construction permission papers appear to be forged and fabricated as they mention the existence of the State of Telangana in the year 2007 itself whereas it was formed later in the year 2014, the order said.