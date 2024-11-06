ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses BRS leader’s petition against CM

Updated - November 06, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a writ petition filed by BRS leader Errolla Srinivas seeking a direction to issue an FIR (First Information Report) against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accusing him of abusing BRS leaders.

The judge said that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner had no locus standi in the matter. Mr. Srinivas approached the Banjara Hills police complaining that the CM had made derogatory remarks against BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other leaders during a public meeting in Palamuru on March 6.

The petitioner contended that abusing and threatening other party leaders would incite violence and result in law and order issues. Dismissing the petition, the judge said that Mr. Revanth Reddy would be referring to a lot of public issues by virtue of being the CM of the State and such speeches cannot be found fault with.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US