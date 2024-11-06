 />
HC dismisses BRS leader’s petition against CM

Updated - November 06, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a writ petition filed by BRS leader Errolla Srinivas seeking a direction to issue an FIR (First Information Report) against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accusing him of abusing BRS leaders.

The judge said that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner had no locus standi in the matter. Mr. Srinivas approached the Banjara Hills police complaining that the CM had made derogatory remarks against BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other leaders during a public meeting in Palamuru on March 6.

The petitioner contended that abusing and threatening other party leaders would incite violence and result in law and order issues. Dismissing the petition, the judge said that Mr. Revanth Reddy would be referring to a lot of public issues by virtue of being the CM of the State and such speeches cannot be found fault with.

Published - November 06, 2024 07:29 pm IST

