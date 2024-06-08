HC dismisses appeal for Group-I preliminary test deferment

The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a writ appeal challenging a single Judge direction in a writ petition seeking postponement of Group-I preliminary examination to be held on Sunday.

A Bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Alishetty Laxmi Narayana passed an order declining to intervene in the matter as all was set for conducting the exam. Earlier, the petitioners moved the High Court seeking adjournment of the exam stating that another Central government recruitment test was scheduled on the same day.

The single Judge, who heard the matter, disposed of the petition by directing the government to consider their request and take a final call.

In another matter, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the High Court directed the Nizamabad police to follow the procedure mandated in Section 41-A of Criminal Procedure Code (issuing notices) in a criminal case registered against Bodhan former MLA of BRS party Mohammed Shakeel and his family members. The case was registered against them following raids conducted on the rice mills owned by them in the jurisdiction of Varni and Kotagiri police stations in the district.

The authorities found that the rice mill owners indulged in irregularities with regard to the paddy supplied to them for Custom Milled Rice rules. The former legislator and his family members moved the HC after they were summoned to appear before police in connection with the case.

In a separate matter, Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the High Court issued notices to government in a writ petition questioning the government’s action of nominating the Chairman for Telangana State Fishermen Co-operative Societies Limited instead of holding elections as per the law. The petitioners contended that the government’s action of nominating the chairman was arbitrary and illegal.

