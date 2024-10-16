HC dismisses 7 IAS officers’ pleas, directs them to report to States they were allocated

Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the batch of writ petitions filed by seven IAS officers who challenged the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal-Hyderabad which declined to grant relief to them over re-allocation of their cadres to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

A bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Laxminarayana, dismissing the pleas, instructed the seven officers to report to the respective State governments to which they were allotted by the Centre by Wednesday evening as per the proceedings issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The previous day, the Central Administrative Tribunal-Hyderabad declined to grant relief to seven IAS officers who challenged re-allocation of State cadres by the DoT.

As the CAT-Hyderabad bench rejected their request, IAS officers Vani Prasad, Vakati Karuna, Ronald Rose, Amrapali Kata, Hari Kiran, Srijana Gummalla and Siva Shankar Loheti knocked the doors of the HC by moving lunch motions. The division bench heard the batch of pleas during the post-lunch session and pronounced verdict since the DoPT directed them to report to the respective States by Wednesday evening. Recently, the DoPT issued proceedings allocating the first four officers (who were continuing their services in Telangana) to AP and the remaining three (serving in AP) to Telangana.

As soon as the hearing began, the bench observed that it cannot stall the administration in the two Telugu States by interfering with the orders passed by the CAT-Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Tribunal, in its direction, admitted their applications but directed the officers to report to the respective States to which they were allocated declining to grant relief as they prayed for.

“They are All India Service officers….Bureaucrats have to work for the people wherever they are posted..,” Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili said during the course of hearing. The judge further noted that the courts cannot allot them to a right place or place of their choice. “It is the job of the Union of India to post them in the respective States as per the work load and requirement,” the judge said. Justice Shavili said, “Let them first go and report in their respective State…if the courts entertain these pleas and grant stay orders, this will be endless and goes on”.

Counsels appearing for the top officials requested the bench to stay the orders of the CAT stating that the latter had adjourned the hearing to November 4 by instructing the DoPT to furnish the copy of the single-man committee report based on which the DoPT made the re-allocation of the cadres of the seven officers. The counsels appealed to the bench not to disturb the officers from their present postings till the CAT hears the matter again on November 4. However. the division bench did not agree with the contentions of the petitioners’ counsels.

They argued that the seven officers had already put in more than 10 years of service in the States where they were currently serving and the governments concerned required continuation of their services in the same States. The governments concerned had already written to the Union of India to retain them at the States they were currently posted. Families of the officers will be disturbed if they are asked to relocate to other State at such crucial juncture, the counsels contended.