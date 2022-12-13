HC directs Warangal police to permit Y.S. Sharmila padayatra

December 13, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Observing that rejection of permission to ‘padayatra’ of YSR Telangana State party president Y.S. Sharmila was due to non-application of mind by Warangal police, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday instructed the police to give consent to her padayatra.

The judge passed an interim direction, after hearing a writ petition filed by Ms. Sharmila by lunch motion. The petitioner’s advocate P.V. Sai Krishna told the bench that YSR Telangana party Warangal president on December 3 applied to Warangal Police Commissioner seeking permission to organise padayatra and public meeting in the commissionerate jurisdiction.

The same day, the Commissioner served a show-cause notice why permission should not be denied to the padayatra. “We have replied to that notice but without considering our reply, the police issued a proceeding on December 8 rejecting permission to padayatra”, Mr. Sai Krishna said before the bench.

The judge sought to know from the government why consent was not given to the padayatra despite the bench’s earlier direction issued on November 29 in a writ petition with similar content. Home department Government Pleader Roopender and Assistant Government Pleader Abdul Kabeer replied that Ms. Sharmila had made scandalous comments about TRS leaders and MLAs during a press conference after coming out of Raj Bhavan recently.

The judge remarked that in that case the TRS leaders would be the aggrieved party and they should approach the HC. Even those alleged objectionable comments were not made during padayatra but during a media interaction, the judge said.

The judge said criticism by political rivals cannot be stopped, noting that MLAs condemning their rivals was natural. Justice Vijaysen Reddy also asked Mr. Sai Krishna if the latter would suggest to his client to be careful at least hereafter. The judge asked why should the YSR Telangana party president make such comments.