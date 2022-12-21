HC directs UCO Bank Regional Manager to pay Rs. 50,000

December 21, 2022 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday imposed ₹50,000 costs on UCO Bank Hyderabad Regional Manager Sandeep Sharma, dismissing the appeal petition filed by UCO Bank challenging the single judge order suspending the lookout circulars (LOCs) issued by the bank against a senior citizen couple in a debt recovery matter.

Pronouncing the verdict, a Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy directed the cost should be recovered from Mr. Sharma and the same be deposited with the HC Legal Aid Committee within 60 days.

The senior citizen couple Maganti Venkata Ramana Rao and his wife Usha Rani secured a ₹75 lakh loan from the bank but defaulted. Due to the loan default, the bank officials initiated proceedings against the couple under the provision of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARAFESI) Act of 2002. The couple claimed that the bank officials offered a one-time settlement for ₹3.75 crore. But the bank officials claimed that the couple had to pay ₹6.36 crore.

While the SARAFESI Act proceedings were on, the bank officials issued the LOCs. When the senior citizen couple moved the High Court, a single Judge suspended the LOCs. Challenging this single judge order, the bank officials filed the appeal petition.

“It is unfortunate that appellants have decided to file the appeals against such a reasoned order of the single judge. Approach of the appellants in not accepting reasoned judicial verdicts and continuing to challenge the same being in a dominant position cannot be appreciated,” the judgment said.

