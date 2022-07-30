HC directs Siddipet Collector, Gajwel Tahasildar for appearance

July 30, 2022 21:01 IST

Farmer moves court over land issue

Telangana High Court had directed Siddipet district Collector and Gajwel mandal Tahasildar to appear before it, expressing displeasure over the response of the officials to a citizen’s request in a land matter.

Justice M. Sudheer Kumar of the HC instructed both the officials to attend the court on August 22 to explain their stand in a writ petition filed by a farmer D. Indrasena Reddy of Muthrajpally village in Gajwel mandal. Three years ago, the government issued a preliminary notification to acquire three acres and twenty nine guntas of land in Gajwel for constructing distributory canals for Konda Pochama Sagar reservoir.

Indrasena Reddy’s name was listed at no. 29 for acquiring 25 guntas out of the three acres and seven guntas of his patta land under survey no. 210. For some inexplicable reasons, the land acquisition did not materialise.

More over, the preliminary notification too lapsed. Interestingly, the Gajwel Sub-Registrar Office placed the farmer’s land of three acres and seven guntas land under prohibited list under section 22-A of the Registration Act. Now even Dharani portal is showing the land under the category of prohibited for transactions.

When the ryot approached Revenue authorities they asked him to apply for rectification through MeeSeva, an online portal, stating no physical interface was available to redress his grievance. The District Collector replied to his application stating that his application for deleting his patta land from the prohibited list was rejected since there was a court stay order on the matter.

Four days ago when the writ petition came up for hearing, government counsel sought time for written instructions. During the hearing of the petition on Friday, counsel suggested to the farmer to apply again through MeeSeva since the notification for acquiring the land lapsed.

Taking a serious note of the response of the authorities over the farmer’s land issue, the judge observed it was not fair on the part of the officers to reject his application without any reasons.