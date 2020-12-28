HC directs Prathima College to admit student in MBBS course

HYDERABAD

28 December 2020 22:21 IST

College refuses to accept custodian certificate of Agricultural College

Telangana High Court on Monday directed Prathima Medical College in Karimnagar to give admission in MBBS course to a student Vikram under convenor quota on production of original certificates and payment of fees.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Amarnath Goud, after hearing a lunch motion moved by the student’s uncle. The petitioner contended that Vikram Chinathandrapadu of Jogulamba Gadwal district was denied admission even after production of a custodian certificate from Government Agricultural College in Jagtial district where he had submitted his original certificates.

On this December 15, Vikram secured admission in B.Sc. (Agriculture) programme through counselling conducted by the EAMCET convenor. On the night of December 22, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences informed him that he got admission in MMBS course in Prathima Medical College.

The next day, he rushed to Agricultural College and requested for return of his certificates for submission in medical college. The college’s authorities gave him a custodian certificate stating that they could not give the original certificates back immediately. They assured him that he can secure admission by presenting the custodian certificate.

However, Prathima college authorities declined to admit Vikram insisting on production of original certificates. Citing rules, they told the student that the seat he got under convenor quota would be converted into management quota seat if he failed to secure admission in compliance with the rules relating to production of certificates on time.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that failure of agricultural college authorities to return the student’s certificate was costing his future. He argued that Prathima College cannot refuse to process the admission of the student for the fault of agricultural college.