HC directs police to file counter affidavit in habeas corpus plea

December 15, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned for four weeks the hearing of the habeas corpus petition filed by Congress leader Mallu Ravi seeking production of the three persons allegedly taken away by Hyderabad police from the Congress war room office in Madhapur.

A bench of Justices A. Abhishek Reddy and J. Sridevi, after hearing the contentions of the counsels of the government and the petitioner, directed the State government to file counter affidavit in the matter. Special Government Pleader Mujib informed the bench that the three persons detained by the police were issued notices under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code and released.

Mr. Mallu Ravi, in his petition, contended that Ishan Sharma, Tatineni Shashank and Manda Prathap were whisked away by Hyderabad police after raiding the Congress war room in Madhapur two days ago. The police neither issued any notice nor presented any search warrant, he contended.

The bench declined to pass any orders on the prayer of the petitioner that the detained persons be issued compensation of ₹20 lakh each for the illegal detention. The question of compensation did not arise since the detained persons were issued notice by the police, the bench said.