HC directs Nagarkurnool Revenue officials not to deprive farmer of possession of his patta land

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of Telangana High Court passed an interim direction instructing Revenue officials of Nagarkurnool district not to undertake any activity in the patta land of a farmer Kakunoori Madhu.

The judge directed Revenue department Principal Secretary, Nagarkurnool district Collector and other officials not to use the farmer’s land for any other purpose till further orders. Madhu of Vuyyalawada village in Nagarkurnool mandal of the district moved the HC stating that Revenue officials had made him sign papers surrendering his land admeasuring 2.20 acres to government for setting up a Government Medical College.

The land is in Vuyyalawada village under survey no. 237/3/A1. The petitioner claimed that he was made to sign the papers in a coercive manner. He sought a direction from the HC to declare attempts of the government to acquire his patta land without his consent.

The petitioner said that his signatures were obtained on papers by misrepresenting the facts and misleading him by the Revenue officials and three private persons. Government Pleader for Revenue P. Anantha Nageshwar Rao, however, told the bench that the farmer had ‘executed a Relinquishment Deed’.

The GP claimed that the ryot had even signed a panchanama resulting in handing over possession of his patta land for construction of a medical college. When the judge sought to know if the government paid any compensation to the farmer, the GP said no money was paid to him though he executed various documents.

In the backdrop of the farmer not receiving any compensation despite agreeing to ‘relinquish his patta land’, the judge directed the authorities not to deprive him of possession of the land. The matter was posted for November 1.