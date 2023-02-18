HC directs Hyderabad police to permit Bharat Matha yatra

February 18, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the Hyderabad police to permit with some conditions the ‘Bharat Matha’ rally being organised coinciding with the birth anniversary of Chatrapathi Shivaji on Sunday.

The Judge heard the writ petition, which was filed by way of House motion, and permitted the rally. While the petitioner sought police nod to hold the procession from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Judge directed that it should be restricted up to 12.30 p.m. in the backdrop of the vegetable market held at Yousufguda on Sunday.

The number of participants of the procession should be restricted to 300, the Judge said. The rally would start from Shaikpet and end at Yousufguda covering a distance of less than 10 km.

The Judge ordered that the petitioner should give an undertaking to the police giving details of the speakers who would address the gatherings en route. The rally organisers should leave a road margin for others to ply on the road.

The petitioner should assure in the undertaking that there would be no usage of any DJ sound system.