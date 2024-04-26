ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs GP to ensure MLAs’ disqualification pleas reach Speaker’s office

April 26, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Government Pleader for Law and Legislative Affairs to ensure that the petitions seeking disqualification of BRS MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Thellam Venkat Rao reached the office of Telangana State Assembly Speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court passed this order while hearing two writ petitions filed by BRS MLA K.P. Vivekananda Goud of Qutbullahpur constituency seeking disqualification of his party MLAs who joined the ruling Congress party. The two legislators, Kadiyam Srihari and Thellam Venkat Rao of Ghanpur and Bhadradri Kothagudem Assembly constituencies respectively got elected on BRS ticket in the Assembly elections held a few months ago.

Another petition was filed by Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy requesting for a direction to disqualify BRS MLA Danam Nagender of Khairatabad constituency after the latter joined Congress party. Mr. Nagender, who won Khairatabad Assembly election as BRS nominee, joined Congress and is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad constituency as Congress candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BRS party, which won consecutively for two terms lost the previous election with Congress party forming the government. The two BRS MLAs joined Congress a few weeks ago. Senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the petitioner was not allowed by the staff of the Speaker to hand over the disqualification petitions to the Speaker.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As a result, the petitioner sent the same through Registered Post with Acknowledgement Due and email. However, they were not received by the Speaker’s officer, the counsel said. Senior counsel appearing for the Speaker told the court that the Speaker has a time of three months to act upon the disqualification petitions pending before him. The petitioner had rushed to the court seeking a direction to act upon the disqualification petitions, he said.

The judge directed the petitioners’ counsels to hand over the petitions to the GP for Law and Legislative Affairs with a covering letter. He directed the Advocate General to instruct the GP to acknowledge the same. The hearing of the petitions was posted to April 29 to know the status of petitions reaching the office of the Speaker.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US