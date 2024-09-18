HC directs BRS to demolish its party office building in Nalgonda, imposes ₹ 1 lakh costs

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - September 18, 2024 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party to demolish the building constructed for its office in Nalgonda within 15 days, while imposing ₹ 1 lakh as costs on the party for erecting the party office structure without security official permission. 

The judge passed the order disposing of a writ petition filed by BRS party’s Nalgonda unit represented by its functionary Ramavath Ravinder Kumar challenging the notice issued by Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner to remove the party office building ‘constructed illegally’. The municipal authorities issued notices to the BRS party on July 20 directing it to demolish the building structure within 15 day of receiving the notice.

The civic authorities stated that the building was constructed without obtaining permission as per the procedure laid down in Telangana Municipalities Act and hence it came under the category of ‘illegal structure’. The BRS party eventually filed an application for regularisation of the party office building construction. However, the regularisation petition was rejected by the authorities following which the party moved the HC by filing the writ petition. 

The petitioner’s counsel contended that issuing the notice to raze the structure was illegal and against principles of natural justice. The counsel wanted the bench to set aside the rejection order and permit the regularisation. The judge during presentation of the arguments expressed concern over the party building a structure without approval of the authorities concerned. 

BRS party had created rules related to construction of buildings when it was in power, and the rules should be the same for the public and the party, the judge said. The petitioner’s counsel repeatedly represented to the bench to exempt the petitioner from paying the costs of ₹ 1 lakh. The judge said the petitioner was a financially sound regional party in the country and it had the capacity to pay the costs. The judge directed the party to deposit the costs with the District Legal Services Authority. 

