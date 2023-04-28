HC directs Azharuddin to appear before it in contempt case

April 28, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Friday passed an order summoning former Indian skipper and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin before the court on June 23 in a contempt of court case.

The contempt of court petition was filed by Nalgonda District Cricket Association stating that the HCA president deliberately did not comply with the HC directions issued in 2022 instructing the HCA to permit the NCA to participate in all cricket matches organised under the aegis of HCA.

Despite the HC directions, the HCA did not permit the NCA to participate in the matches and this amounted to contempt of court, the NCA’s counsel Zeeshan Mahmood contended. After hearing his contentions, the judge issued Form-I notices to Mr. Azharuddin seeking his personal appearance before the court on June 23.