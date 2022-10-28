HC directs accused in MLAs poaching case not to leave city

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Chillakur Sumalatha of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the three accused in the case of attempting to poach four MLAs not to leave Hyderabad for next 24 hours.

Hearing a criminal revision petition filed by the Cyberabad police seeking to set aside the ACB special court judge order rejecting remand of the accused in the MLAs poaching case, the judge made it clear that the accused should not indulge in any activity to influence the ongoing investigation into the case. The judge, who heard the contentions of Advocate General B.S. Prasad for nearly 30 minutes during the post lunch session and submission of senior lawyer Vedula Srinivas appearing for the accused, posted the hearing for Saturday for final orders.

Before announcing that the petition would be taken up as first matter, the judge said the three accused, Ramachandra Bharathi alias Satish Sharma, Kore Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji should furnish details of their residential addresses to Cyberabad Police Commissioner by 6 p.m. on Friday. Dictating the order, Justice Sumalatha said the accused should not make any attempts like contacting the de-facto complainant and Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy or influence the witnesses directly or indirectly. The judge also ordered notices to the three accused and other respondents in the petition.

Earlier, the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases rejected the remand application of the accused when they were presented before him late on Thursday night. The judge observed that the Moinabad police of Cyberabad, who arrested the trio ‘belonging to BJP’ for allegedly luring the four MLAs to quit ruling TRS and join BJP by offering huge sums of money, failed to comply with the mandatory procedure of issuing notices to the accused under section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code.

The special court judge directed the police to set the three accused free as they failed to follow the guidelines (mandatory issuing notices to accused under 41A of Cr.P..C.) of the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar case. Challenging this order, the Cyberabad police moved the HC.

AG B.S. Prsad, appearing for the State, said before Justice Sumalatha that the order passed by the special court judge was an act of “absolutely non application of mind”. Since it was a case of criminal conspiracy, the investigators had to further examine the accused and other suspects connected to the case. In this backdrop, rejecting their remand report in such grave crime was not fair, he contended.

While the AG continued to make his submissions, the judge sought to know if it was a trap. The AG replied in the affirmative maintaining that the investigators used spy cameras to gather evidence. “It was not correct on the part of the special court judge to reject the remand report. At the most, he could have granted bail to them,” the AG said.

Advocate Vedula Srinivas initially sought time till Monday to reply to the contentions made by the AG. But the judge asked him to present his replies posting the matter for Saturday. The lawyer argued that the apex court guidelines were clear that any person accused of committing a crime with punishment of seven years or less imprisonment should be issued notice under section 41A of Cr.P.C.