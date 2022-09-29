HC direction to fill notified SGT posts with DSC 2008 qualified candidates

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to fill 3,500 posts of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) with candidates who had had qualified in District Selection Committee (DSC) exam held in 2008.

The order passed by the Bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and K. Sarath in a batch of writ petitions filed by candidates who qualified the written test for appointment of teachers held by DSC in 2008 is likely to end the litigation over DSC 2008 qualified candidates dispute. The issue of appointment of DSC 2008 qualified candidates had been pending for nearly 14 years.

The notification to fill 52,655 teacher posts in government schools was issued in 2008 by the then government of the undivided Andhra Pradesh State. These posts included 30,558 SGT posts. After the District Selection Committees (DSCs) conducted the exam, the government issued an order in 2009 reserving 30% (nearly 10,200) of the notified 30,558 SGT posts for holders of D.Ed. certificates.

Candidates having B.Ed. or D.Ed. were eligible to compete for the remaining 70% posts. This decision deprived B.Ed. candidates (who got qualified in the written tests conducted by the DSC) to compete for the 30% SGT posts reserved for D.Ed. candidates.

They waged a legal battle by moving the Administrative Tribunal which dismissed their pleas. Eventually, they moved the High Court. The Division Bench on Thursday directed Telangana government to fill the 3,500 SGT vacant posts with candidates who were qualified in the DSC test held in 2008.