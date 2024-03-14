HC declines to stay release of movie ‘Razakar: Silent genocide of Hyderabad’

March 14, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday disposed of a writ petition at scrutiny stage, declining to grant an order staying the release of a movie titled ‘Razakar: Silent genocide of Hyderabad’.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti observed that the petitioner had not challenged the certificate issued to the movie by the Central Board of Film Certification. However, the Bench gave liberty to the petitioner to further claim remedy available under the law. The Bench noted that the petitioner cannot demand a direction to stay release of the film based on the trailer of the movie.

The writ petition was filed by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), represented by its secretary Mohammed Wasiq Nadim Khan. Petitioner’s counsel contended that the movie, if released, was likely to incite communal feelings. It would create animosity among communities and result in disturbances to law and order situation, counsel said.

