GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC declines to stay release of movie ‘Razakar: Silent genocide of Hyderabad’

March 14, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday disposed of a writ petition at scrutiny stage, declining to grant an order staying the release of a movie titled ‘Razakar: Silent genocide of Hyderabad’.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti observed that the petitioner had not challenged the certificate issued to the movie by the Central Board of Film Certification. However, the Bench gave liberty to the petitioner to further claim remedy available under the law. The Bench noted that the petitioner cannot demand a direction to stay release of the film based on the trailer of the movie.

The writ petition was filed by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), represented by its secretary Mohammed Wasiq Nadim Khan. Petitioner’s counsel contended that the movie, if released, was likely to incite communal feelings. It would create animosity among communities and result in disturbances to law and order situation, counsel said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.