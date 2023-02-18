HC declines to interfere in Sahithi Infra’s appeal pleas

February 18, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court has declined to pass orders over the merits and maintainability of a batch of writ appeals filed by Sahithi Infratech Ventures India Private Limited challenging a single judge order to register cases against the company.

Disposing of the batch of writ appeals filed by the company, a Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji directed that the agency investigating the cases should scrupulously follow the procedure and ensure a fair probe. Some persons who purchased flats from the company moved the High Court seeking registering of First Information Report (FIR) against it levelling allegations of cheating.

A single Judge, who heard the pleas, instructed the police to register cases based on the complaints of the petitioners and complete the investigation at the earliest, preferably within three months. Challenging this direction, the company director’s son and wife filed the appeal petitions.

Responding to the queries from the Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice, Government Pleader for Home Roopender informed the Bench that there cases registered against the company at different police stations were transferred to Hyderabad Central Crime Station.

One case was taken as the lead case and being investigated into, Mr. Roopender told the Bench. In this backdrop, there was no need to intervene in the merits and maintainability of the appeals, the Bench said disposing of the appeals.