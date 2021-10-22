HC declines to interfere in plea over inter first year exams

Government already made arrangements, says court

Telangana High Court on Friday declined to interfere in a writ petition seeking adjournment of intermediate first year exams, schedule for which was announced by the government.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, after hearing contentions of the petitioner who moved a lunch motion, stated that the court cannot interfere since the plea was filed in the last minute while the government had already made all arrangements for conducting the exams. Telangana Parents Association represented by N.Narayana, which filed the petition, stated that the first year intermediate exams announced by the government were meant for the students who were already in second year.

The first year exams for the academic year 2020-21 were postponed due to second wave of COVID-19. As cases of persons testing positive came down and the incidence of the pandemic dipped, the government decided to hold first year exams. However, as per the schedule these students were being taught second year syllabus as they had entered the second academic year 2021-22.

Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that the students whose first year intermediate exams were postponed and were being asked to write those exams now were in 10th standard in 2019-20. Due to first wave of COVID-19 in 2019, the government then cancelled the tenth standard exams and declared all students passed.

Thus, they did not write tenth standard exams and could not appear for inter first year exams this year. In the event of a possible outbreak of a third wave in March next year as anticipated by some, they stand to lose their second year exams as well, the SGP said.