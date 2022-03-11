HC declines to interfere in BJP MLAs’ suspension

Justice Shameem Akther of Telangana High Court on Friday declined to allow the writ petition of three BJP MLAs who sought to set aide their suspension from budget session of the Assembly.

The judge pronounced the verdict in the afternoon, dismissing the writ petition filed by the three BJP legislators -- M. Raghunandan Rao, E. Rajender and Raja Singh -- representing Dubbak, Huzurabad and Goshamahal constituencies. The legislators were suspended on the day of budget presentation on March 7.

They were suspended within 15 to 20 minutes after Finance Minister T. Harish Rao started presenting the budget. The next day, they moved the HC seeking to set aside their suspension and permission for participation during the remaining days of the budget session.

Senior counsel Desai Prakash Reddy appeared for the petitioners and presented arguments the previous day. He contended that provisions of Rule 340 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct Business were violated by suspending the legislators. Advocate General B.S. Prasad, presenting his contentions, said provisions of Rule 340 and the decision of the Speaker were not justiciable.

The action of the Speaker was within the limitations of the privileges of the Legislature, he argued.

Since the Assembly sessions are to continue till Tuesday, the three BJP MLAs are likely to move a House Motion appealing against the judgment.