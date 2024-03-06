HC declines to grant additional security to ex-Minister

March 06, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday declined to grant relief to former Minister and BRS leader V. Srinivas Goud who filed a writ petition seeking a direction for security coverage of four plus four personal security officers.

The petitioner wanted the High Court to instruct the State Intelligence Chief to provide him enhanced security coverage in addition to the existing one personal security officer. He stated that he had higher threat perception and the four plus four PSO security coverage would help him.

The matter was adjourned to March 19 with a direction to the State government to file counter affidavit.

Notices to top officials

In a separate matter, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Anil Kumar Jukanti issued notices to Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary-Municipal Administration and Urban Development, GHMC Commissioner and other top officials in a PIL petition over illegal drawing of water by a private water plant unit at Kachiguda.

Social worker Mohammed Salman from Osman Gunj, Hyderabad, filed the petition contending that owner of Shilpa Water Plants, located at Nimboliadda in Kachiguda, Dange Singh, was illegally drawing water from underground water pipe line. He stated that the officials concerned are not responding despite a lodging a specific complaint in the matter.

The matter was adjourned for four weeks for next hearing.