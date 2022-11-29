HC declines to direct police to register case as sought by D. Arvind

November 29, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday declined to direct police to act upon Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s complaint to add the name of TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in a criminal case of alleged TRS activists attacking his house in Banjara Hills on November 18.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by the MP in which he sought to declare inaction of police on his complaint lodged with the Banjara Hills police of Hyderabad on November 18 as arbitrary and illegal. He also requested the HC to instruct the police to initiate action against Ms. Kavitha for allegedly threatening to assault and kill him.

Advocate B. Rachna Reddy appearing for Mr. Arvind of BJP wanted the HC to instruct Banjara Hills police to take cognizance of the MP’s complaint and issue First Information Report. She contended that TRS party workers stormed the MP’s house and damaged property close on the heels of Ms. Kavitha’s “intimidating comments” at a press conference to “assault and kill Mr. Arvind”.

As advocate Rachna Reddy attempted to explain the MLC’s ‘threatening remarks’, the judge said the political statements and speeches of politicians were different. “We should not complicate everything,” the judge said. Lawyers and judges keep hearing statements of politicians.

‘But one should realise that politicians have more experience,’ the judge said. Asking the petitioner’s counsel to examine the language her client had used, the judge remarked that the time had come to define parliamentary language. But these days ‘anything is parliamentary’, the judge added.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy recalled that during his schooling days even addressing teachers in singular form (nuvvu instead of meeru) was considered unparliamentary language. He said all should exercise restraint. Responding to request of the petitioner’s counsel to pass orders for preliminary inquiry into the petitioner’s complaint, the judge said that already the police had registered a case based on the complaint of the MP’s mother.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad told the bench that already nine persons were arrested in the case. The AG said that police officers informed that Mr. Arvind always abused the police officials but Ms. Rachna Reddy refuted the charge.

After hearing the contentions of both parties, the judge directed the police to thoroughly investigate the case already registered and record the statements of the witnesses under Section 161 of Criminal Procedure Code, including that of Mr. Arvind. If any fresh evidence emerges against any persons, the police can initiate action accordingly, the judge said.