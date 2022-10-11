HC declines plea to hear lunch motion on Munugode voters list

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana High Court on Tuesday declined to accept a lunch motion moved by Bharatiya Janata Party’s State unit seeking a direction to election authorities to freeze the voters list prepared till this July 31 for Munugode Assembly byelection.

The BJP party, in the writ petition filed in the form of lunch motion, requested the court to instruct the authorities not to permit the proposed declaration of the final voters list of Munugode constituency on Friday. The plea, likely to be heard by the HC on Thursday, was filed by BJP secretary G. Premender Reddy.

The petitioner contended that the final list of voters, which would comprise nearly 25,000 newly included voters, is likely to have some voters who applied using fictitious documents. The petitioner based his apprehensions about possible fake voters in the new list stating that as against nearly 25,000 persons applied as new voters in the past two months only 1,474 new voters applied from two mandals of the constituency in seven months — from January 1 to July 31 this year.



The petitioner alleged that the ruling TRS party under the umbrage of their power had misused the resources by coercing officials to accept applications of ‘possible fake voters’. The petitioner said acceptance of nearly 25,000 new voters coinciding with the resignation of Munugode sitting MLA K. Rajagopal Reddy and acceptance of the resignation by August 8, raised suspicions about inclusion of nearly 25,000 new voters in the constituency.