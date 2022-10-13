HC declines plea not to release Munugode voters list

Writ petition filed by BJP Telangana unit seeking to stall declaration of Munugode voters list

Marri Ramu HYDERABAD
October 13, 2022 23:13 IST

Declining to instruct the election authorities not to declare the voters list for Munugode by-election, Telangana High Court on Thursday instructed the Election Commission of India to present a fine statement of voters list of the constituency.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, hearing a writ petition filed by BJP Telangana unit seeking to stall declaration of Munugode voters list by the ECI, said the statement should contain all details of the voters list.

It must comprise details of the voters from the previous election of 2019, details of all fresh voters registered in past two months of August and September in Munugode constituency. Lawyer Rachna Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, contended that 24,781 persons approached the District Election Officer (Nalgonda district Collector) seeking to register as new voters presenting their applications under Form-6.

This number was quite high compared to the less than 2,000 fresh voters registered in two mandals of the constituency in a span of seven months from January 1 to July 31 this year. Naturally, this raised suspicions over the veracity of the new voters, the counsel contended.

The ECI’s standing counsel Avinash Desai, countering the contentions of the petitioner’s counsel, informed the bench that out of the nearly 25,000 fresh voter applications received only 12,000 were accepted as new voters. Seven thousand applications were rejected, he said.

Mr. Avinash Desai argued that the petitioner’s plea not to release the list of voters for the by-election was against statutory provisions of the Representation of People’s Act under which the voters lists are prepared. Moreover, the writ petition was not maintainable as the process of addition, deletion and correction of voters list was a continuous process. It would continue till the last date of filing nominations, he added.

The bench headed by the CJ said that with the by-election to be held on November 3 the court cannot direct the ECI not to release the list of voters which was a statutory obligation. The bench issued notices to the ECI secretary, State Election Commission, Chief Secretary, General Administration Directorate secretary, Nalgonda District Election Officer to file their responses in the matter.

The petition would be heard again today (Friday)

