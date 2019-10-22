HC declines interim orders on RTC tenders

Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Registry authorities to tag a writ petition filed by the TSRTC Karmik Sangh — seeking direction to stall the RTC management from hiring private buses — to the petitions being heard by a division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan.

The judge declined to pass interim orders staying further proceedings on tenders invited by TSRTC for hiring private buses.

The petition was filed by TSRTC Karmik Sangh general secretary P. Ramesh Kumar. But the division bench of the CJ was already hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions filed by different parties on the ongoing strike by RTC workers.

Recently, the bench had issued a direction, requesting the corporation to hold talks with striking workers and inform it of the developments by October 28. The judge had directed the Registry to tag the petition on the tenders also to the batch of PIL petitions.

Petitioner’s counsel T. Suryakaran Reddy contended that the RTC cannot issue the tender notification since it didn’t have the mandatory board. Notwithstanding the absence of the board, the managing director in-charge had issued the notification, which was not acceptable, the lawyer said.

Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao told the court that the corporation had no option but to hire private buses due to the ‘illegal strike’ by its workers. On one hand, the striking employees were stopping services of RTC buses and on the other were opposing the hiring of private buses, Mr. Rao said.