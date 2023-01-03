HC declares Interim Telangana State Medical Council untenable but allows it to operate for three months

January 03, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court held that the ‘Interim Telangana State Medical Council’, constituted through Government Order (Routine) 15 of 2016, was legally untenable.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar, pronouncing the verdict in two writ petitions, ordered that the council should, however, continue for three months. Within this period, elections to the council and nominations of members should be completed. The council was being permitted to continue temporarily to ensure there was no vacuum in its functioning.

The bench also instructed Special Chief Secretary of Medical and Health department to take steps, including holding of elections and nomination of members of the Council as per the provisions of the Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Act-1968. The whole exercise should be completed within three months, the bench ordered.

The bench headed by the CJ struck down para 4 (3) (I) of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Practitioners Registration Act-1968 (Telangana Adaptation) Order of 2014 of GO 68 declaring it illegal. The para had reduced the number of elected members of the council from 13 to five and was declared illegal by the bench.

In a separate matter, Justice K. Surender of the High Court declined to stay the notices issued by Hyderabad police to Congress strategist Suneel Kanugolu under section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code in Congress war room case. The judge, however, directed the Cyber Crime police probing the case not to take any coercive steps against Mr. Sunil.