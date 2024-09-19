GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC criminal contempt notice to BJP MP Raghunandan Rao

Published - September 19, 2024 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu

The Telangana High Court, on Thursday, issued notices to Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao of BJP in a contempt of court (criminal) matter for the reported remarks made by the latter against the judiciary.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Srinivas Rao had taken up a letter written by a judge of the HC about the MP’s ‘scurrilous attack on the majesty of justice that is calculated to undermine the authority of courts and public confidence in administration of justice’ as criminal contempt of court.

The Bench said that the BJP MP had challenged the authority of the court and interfered with the performance of duties of judges or judicial process and administration of justice.

On August 24, Mr. Rao questioned the action of a single judge of the HC in granting an order to maintain status quo in a writ petition connected to demolition of N-Convention, while addressing a press conference. He maintained that a Bench of the HC in 2014 passed a direction to demolish the same structure and questioned the recent order of the HC judge passing the interim order to maintain status quo.

The MP reportedly said at the press meet that “judges should not take up or hear matters in a hurried manner merely because they are moving by way of House motion and grant stay orders”. The respondent made omnibus allegations against the judiciary that orders of stay are being granted by the court on advocates filing miscellaneous petitions stating sundry reasons, the Bench said.

The respondent sought to impart education on vital legal aspects and impute certain allegations against the judiciary and judges, without knowing the circumstances that led the judge to pass an order to maintain status quo, the Bench added.

Published - September 19, 2024 11:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.