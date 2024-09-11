HC closes plea to re-open contempt case for not enforcing order on PoP idol immersion

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday closed an interlocutory application seeking a direction to re-open the contempt of court petition against government for not enforcing High Court orders banning immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris in Hussainsagar.

A Bench of Justices T. Vinod Kumar and J. Anil Kumar closed the IA along with three others in the matter filed by advocate Mamidi Venu Madhav observing that they were not maintainable. The Bench suggested to the advocate to file a fresh petition challenging immersion of idols made of PoP in Hussainsagar.

In 2021, the Telangana High Court passed an order directing the authorities to ensure no idol made of PoP was immersed in Hussainsagar adjudicating a suo moto taken up PIL petition based on the contempt of court petition filed by Mr. Venu Madhav. Challenging this order, the State government moved the Supreme Court by way of Special Leave Petition.

The Supreme Court too directed the government to follow the High Court but the State government got the apex court’s nod to permit idol immersion in Hussainsagar for that year. It assured the Supreme Court that it would enforce the High Court order from 2022. In 2023, Mr. Venu Madhav filed a contempt of court petition stating that the High Court orders were not implemented.

Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the advocate filed four IAs including the one seeking a direction to reopen the CC plea filed in 2023. In one IA, the lawyer sought a direction to HYDRAA not to permit immersion of PoP idols. In another one, he wanted to summon the records about the recent statements made by Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and D. Sridhar Babu about deployment of cranes and other arrangements at Tank Bund for immersion of idols. The third one pertained about identification of idols made of PoP.