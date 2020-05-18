Telangana

HC bench recuses from hearing petition following TAFRC memo

Telangana High Court building in Hyderabad.

Telangana High Court building in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Bench rebuts allegations made by TAFRC Chairman against member judges

The writ petition challenging hike in fees of medical post-graduate courses took a turn on Monday with a bench of Telangana High Court Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and K. Lakshman recusing itself from hearing it.

The petition was placed before the Chief Justice for adjudication. Observing that people and lawyers of Telangana State were well aware of its credibility and conduct, the bench gave a point-wise rebuttal of the allegations made by Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (TAFRC) chairman Justice P. Swaroop Reddy in the order.

The TAFRC chairman filed a memo before the bench on Friday seeking to list the petition before any other bench of the High Court. He cited a slew of reasons for his request. In the memo, he said that judging from a series of circumstances he was of the opinion that Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao ‘is highly prejudiced against Telangana State, Telangana people and particularly TAFRC’.

He maintained the petition was posted before a single judge. He further stated that he was informed that the petition got again posted before the bench comprising Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao though the subject was related to fee hike and had nothing to do with medical admissions.

In the order on Monday, the bench explained that it had sought a copy of the detailed reasons based on which TAFRC recommended the fee hike when the petition came up for hearing on Thursday. The TAFRC counsel gave undertaking to file it by next day.

On Friday morning, however, he forwarded only a copy of the table of fees to the bench around 10.15 a.m. and eventually sought adjournment of the hearing. Around noon, it was brought to the notice of the bench that TAFRC chairman filed a memo. “It is obvious that the memo was prepared long before 10.30 a.m. on Friday and was pressed into service conveniently to avoid furnishing information sought by the bench and avoid hearing of the matter before this bench,” the order said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 9:37:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/hc-bench-recuses-from-hearing-petition-following-tafrc-memo/article31617000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY