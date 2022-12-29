HC Bar Association demands recall of names recommended for HC Judge appointment

December 29, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association, in an extraordinary general body meeting held on Thursday, expressed ‘distress and serious dissatisfaction’ over the recommendation of the Telangana High Court’s Collegium for appointment of Judges.

In a statement released here, the HC Bar Association said that it received representations from the members ‘complaining lack of fairness, transparency and social justice in the panel of names recommended’. The statement signed by the THCAA president V. Raghunath said the meeting was held following the representations.

After holding discussions at the meeting, it was unanimously resolved to take exception to the proposal as it did not represent other sections of society. A non-local was recommended at the cost of other deserving and meritorious members, Mr. Raghunath alleged. The meeting noted that the entire process lacked transparency, fairness and no regard to social justice.

The general body meeting also resolved to demand for recall of the recommendation and make fresh proposals to make them more inclusive considering the angle of social justice. It sought intervention of the higher judiciary and the Central government in the matter.

Further course of action would be decided if the present proposal or panel was not recalled, Mr. Raghunath said.