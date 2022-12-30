HC awards two-month simple imprisonment to two NTPC officials in contempt case

December 30, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court has awarded two-months simple imprisonment to NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurudeep Singh and its General Manager (Human Resources) for southern region Manikanth in a contempt of court case.

Pronouncing the verdict, a Bench of Justices Dr. Shameem Akther and N. Tukaramji suspended the sentence of imprisonment for six weeks. The Bench instructed the two top officials of the NTPC to pay a fine of ₹2,000 each within four weeks. The contempt of court plea was filed by seven persons alleging that the two officials wilfully and deliberately disobeyed orders passed by a Division Bench of the High Court in 2021 cancelling an employment notification issued by NTPC in 2015.

All the seven petitioners had lands of various extents in the villages of Ramagundam mandal of Karimnagar district. Their lands were acquired by NTPC prior to 1980. The petitioners were also issued Land Oustee identity cards. NTPC had a policy of providing employment to the land oustees in addition to awarding monetary compensation.

In 2015, NTPC issued a notification to recruit 25 candidates for the posts of junior mazdoor in NTPC at Ramagundam. With some persons moving the court, the notification landed in litigation. After the spree of litigation, a Division Bench of the High Court on December 17, 2021 directed the NTPC to complete the process of recruitment based on a notification issued in 2017 within two months.

However, NTPC issued another notification in 2022. Despite the High Court Division Bench issuing an order against their appeal petitions, the two officials went ahead with the fresh notification “which clearly demonstrates that the two officials have scant respect to the law and order of the court”, the Bench said in the verdict.