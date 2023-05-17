ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks Telangana Government to explain caste details in school TCs

May 17, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The court passed the direction before the summer vacation, after taking up a letter, written by a retired employee

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court has instructed the State Government to explain its stand over the mandatory mentioning of the caste of students on their school Transfer Certificates (TCs).

The court passed the direction before the summer vacation, after taking up a letter, written by a retired employee questioning the legality of caste details in school Transfer Certificates of students, suo motu as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition. The Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, posting the next hearing of the matter to July 31, directed the Chief Secretary and the Director of School Education to file their counter-affidavits.

In a separate matter, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy filed an application before CBI special court seeking a direction to treat him as a special category person in Chanchalguda Central prison where he was lodged after being arrested in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The special court posted the matter to June 2 to pass orders.

