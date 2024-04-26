HC asks petitioner to file pics of construction in Komati Kunta tank FTL area

April 26, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned to April 30 the hearing of a PIL petition questioning the inaction of different government departments over construction of a multi-storeyed building within full tank level (FTL) of Komati Kunta cheruvu (tank) in Bachupally of Medchal Malkajigiri district.

Petitioner Akula Satish said that Vasavi Infra was building the structure within the FTL area of the tank and the officials of concerned government wings like Revenue, HMDA and Nizampet Municipal Corporations were not acting against the illegal structures.

The counsel for Vasavi Infra informed the HC bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti that the building did not fall under the FTL of Komati Kunta cheruvu. He assured the court that his client was ready to give an undertaking to that extent.

The CJ directed the petitioner’s counsel to file photographs of the building pertaining to construction of eighth and ninth floors along with the survey reports prepared by the government departments.

Central Administrative Tribunal’s Hyderabad bench imposes ₹50k cost on retired IPS officer

The Central Administrative Tribunal’s Hyderabad bench imposed ₹50,000 cost on retired Indian Police Service officer Rajnish Kumar Rai dismissing his original application about his service matter.

The bench comprising members Dr. Lata Baswaraj Patne (Judicial) and Shalini Misra (Administrative) said in the order that the retired officer abused the judicial process by concealing details about the special leave petition he had filed in the Supreme Court on the same matter. “The applicant, who is a high rank officer and who should be a role model for the society, has abused the judicial process,” the bench observed.

