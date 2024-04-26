GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC asks petitioner to file pics of construction in Komati Kunta tank FTL area

April 26, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned to April 30 the hearing of a PIL petition questioning the inaction of different government departments over construction of a multi-storeyed building within full tank level (FTL) of Komati Kunta cheruvu (tank) in Bachupally of Medchal Malkajigiri district.

Petitioner Akula Satish said that Vasavi Infra was building the structure within the FTL area of the tank and the officials of concerned government wings like Revenue, HMDA and Nizampet Municipal Corporations were not acting against the illegal structures.

The counsel for Vasavi Infra informed the HC bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti that the building did not fall under the FTL of Komati Kunta cheruvu. He assured the court that his client was ready to give an undertaking to that extent.

The CJ directed the petitioner’s counsel to file photographs of the building pertaining to construction of eighth and ninth floors along with the survey reports prepared by the government departments.

Central Administrative Tribunal’s Hyderabad bench imposes ₹50k cost on retired IPS officer

The Central Administrative Tribunal’s Hyderabad bench imposed ₹50,000 cost on retired Indian Police Service officer Rajnish Kumar Rai dismissing his original application about his service matter.

The bench comprising members Dr. Lata Baswaraj Patne (Judicial) and Shalini Misra (Administrative) said in the order that the retired officer abused the judicial process by concealing details about the special leave petition he had filed in the Supreme Court on the same matter. “The applicant, who is a high rank officer and who should be a role model for the society, has abused the judicial process,” the bench observed.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / house building

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.