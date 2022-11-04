HC asks BJP to prove its locus standi in plea seeking CBI probe into MLAs’ poaching attempt case

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Friday directed BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy to convince the court that he has locus standi in the writ petition filed by him seeking investigation by either CBI or a Special Investigation Team into the alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs.

While adjourning hearing of the plea to Monday, the judge declined to concede the request of Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao, appearing for the State, to permit the Cyberabad police to go ahead with the investigation in the MLAs’ poaching attempt case. Earlier, the judge on this October 28 passed an interim order instructing the Cyberabad police to defer investigation into the case of three persons belonging to BJP attempting to poach four TRS MLAs, after BJP filed a petition seeking CBI or SIT investigation into the matter.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the AAG contended that the BJP had no locus standi in the matter and requested the court to allow further investigation into the poaching attempt case. The judge asked senior counsel J. Prabhakar Rao, appearing for the petitioner, to convince the court that the petitioner had locus standi in the matter.



The judge also sought to know if a political party can file a writ petition seeking probe by CBI. Mr. Prabhakar Rao said the complainant in the MLAs’ poaching attempt case Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy primarily targeted BJP party in his complaint. BJP moved the HC and sought probe by a different agency since mainly charges were made against it, the petitioner’s counsel said. He sought time to explain the locus standi of BJP in the matter stating that the government filed a voluminous reply in response to the petition.

The AAG requested the judge to give consent to the police to proceed with further investigation irrespective of adjournment of the matter to Monday. He requested the court to accept the entire audio and video recordings pertaining to the poaching attempt case presented in a pendrive. He said that the HC Registry did not accept and requested the bench to direct the Registry to accept the pendrive comprising the recordings.

The judge tagged the writ petition filed by a woman Chitralekha, wife of Nanda Kumar (one of the three accused arrested by Cyberabad police in poaching attempt case), with the BJP’s petition and said both would be heard together on Monday since they had common points. The petitioner (whose husband Nanda Kumar is presently lodged in prison along with other two accused after being remanded in judicial custody) wanted the HC to instruct the police authorities not to leak any content (video or audio) pertaining to the poaching attempt case to the media. No arguments were heard in the petition.