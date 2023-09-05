HC appoints advocate commissioner to record evidence in election petition against Minister Srinivas Goud

September 05, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice M. Laxman of Telangana High Court on Monday appointed Advocate Commissioner to record evidence of nine government officials in the election petition filed by a civilian challenging election of Minister V. Srinivas Goud from Mahbubnagar constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls.

The Judge directed the Advocate Commissioner not to adjourn without any valid reason and record the evidences continuously on day-to-day basis. The Judicial Registrar was instructed to handover the documents presented by the petitioner to the Advocate Commissioner.

The High Court on Monday directed the State government to file a report on the steps taken under Section 39 of Disaster Management Act to check human and property loss during floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, hearing a PIL petition over relief measures during disasters, directed the government to file the report by December 18. The Bench also directed the authorities to pay compensation to the family members of Mahalakshmi, who was feared dead in the recent flash floods in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, if she could not be traced.

In a separate matter, the Bench issued notices to the Principal Home Secretary and the Medak Superintendent of Police over the alleged custodial death of Khadeer in Medak after hearing a writ petition filed by his wife Sidheshwari. Already, the High Court had taken up reports filed by newspapers over Khadir’s custodial death suo motu as PIL petition. Notices were also issued in that taken up PIL plea to the government.

The Bench said it would hear the writ petition filed by the victim’s wife together and adjourned the matter. The woman wanted an inquiry by Special Investigation Team into her husband’s death alleging that he died of the injuries sustained during the third degree methods used by the Medak police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.