HC allows writ petition on in-service quota for govt. doctors in PG seats

Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed the writ petition filed by four government doctors working under different departments seeking PG Medical seats under in-service quota, with the State government clarifying its stand that government doctors who served for two years in tribal areas and three years in rural areas are eligible for such quota.

A bench of Justices K. Lakshman and Chillakur Sumalatha directed the authorities of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to allot seats in PG medical courses as per the service certification of the government doctors and the ranks they secured in NEET PG 2022. Advocate General B.S. Prasad, who was asked by the bench during the previous hearing to assist it in adjudicating the matter, explained to the bench the government’s stand on the matter.

The AG made it clear that the GO Ms. No. 186 issued in 2021 about the eligibility of in-service candidates for getting admission in PG medical courses was amply clear. Mr. Prasad explained to the bench that government doctors working under the State’s instrumentalities like Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and Insurance Medical Services Department are eligible for PG medical seats under in-service quota.

As per the rules framed by the government, doctors who served for two years in tribal areas and three years in rural areas can claim the in-service quota. Doctors who worked in areas (other than tribal and rural) for six years are also eligible for in-service quota. The TVVP and IMSD are running primary health centres and hospitals in different parts of the State. Doctors working in any of these places in tribal, rural and other areas are entitled for in-service quota if they fulfill the condition of serving for the specified period in such areas, the AG told the bench.

Mr. Prasad passed on a letter explaining the stand of the government on the matter. With this, the bench directed the KNRUHS authorities to take into consideration the service certificates to be issued by the government with regard to the government doctors and allot them seats in PG medical courses as per their rank.