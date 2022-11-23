HC allows SIT to serve fresh notice on BJP top functionary Santosh

November 23, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed the request of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to serve an additional notice to BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh in the MLAs poaching attempt case.

The judge, however, declined the SIT’s plea to vacate the direction issued by him staying arrest of Mr. Santosh. Advocate General B.S. Prasad and Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao contended that the BJP top functionary was violating court direction by not turning up before the SIT. Responding to the repeated requests of the AG and the AAG to remove the immunity from arrest to Mr. Santosh, Justice Vijaysen Reddy said that “I have to hear him”.

The judge said the ‘noticee (person who got the notice, that is, Mr. Santosh) had responded to the notice given by the SIT and sought time to appear before it. The AAG said the BJP top functionary was evading appearance before the SIT intending to destroy the electronic evidence being gathered by SIT against him in the case.

He said the likelihood of the BJP top leader destroying data in his mobile phone cannot be ruled out. Mr. Santosh’s appearance before the investigators would be of little help to the latter if the crucial information pertaining to the case was eliminated, Mr. Ramchander Rao said.

The judge asked senior counsel Vaidyanathan Chidambaresh if the latter had any idea when Mr. Santosh was likely to appear before the SIT. Senior counsel said the BJP top leader was busy with pre-scheduled political programmes. After hearing contentions of the counsel of all parties, the judge directed the SIT to serve a fresh notice on Mr. Santosh through his email and WhatsApp.

Senior counsel of Supreme Court Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the three accused in MLAs’ poaching attempt case, told the bench that the Supreme Court had given four weeks to the HC to expeditiously adjudicate the main writ petition filed by his clients. The judge directed the SIT and the State to file their counter-affidavits in the matter and posted the petition for November 30.

The judge also heard the writ petitions filed by advocates B. Srinivas of Karimnagar and P. Pratap practising at HC, both of whom got notices from the SIT. Mr. Srinivas contended that he had already appeared twice before SIT but the latter was insisting for further appearance.

Mr. Pratap sought a direction to stay all further proceedings of SIT against him. The judge directed lawyer Srinivas to appear before SIT at 10.30 a.m. on Friday. The plea of advocate Pratap would be heard on Thursday.